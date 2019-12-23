Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 23

WEEK IN REVIEW

Tuesday, December 17: Manitoba 3 at Colorado 5

The Moose were defeated 5-3 by the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday. Seth Griffith, C.J. Suess and Skyler McKenzie scored a goal each for the Moose. Manitoba tested Eagles netminder Adam Werner with 36 shots on net however Colorado held on to the victory.

Wednesday, December 18: Manitoba 4 at Colorado 10

The Moose lost a 10-4 decision against Colorado on Wednesday. C.J. Suess, JC Lipon, Jimmy Oligny and Derek Hulak notched a tally each for Manitoba. Kevin Connauton paced the Eagles and posted five points (2G, 3A) on the evening to secure Colorado's victory.

Saturday, December 22: Manitoba 6 vs. San Antonio 4

The Moose claimed a 6-4 victory against the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday night. Manitoba dominated in the first period and racked up four goals. Cole Maier and Skyler McKenzie collected a tally of their own and Seth Griffith scored two. The Rampage found their way back in the game in the third period and scored four goals. C.J. Suess scored the eventual game winner for the Moose and Griffith posted a hat trick to stamp Manitoba's victory.

Sunday, December 23: Manitoba 2 vs. San Antonio 4

Manitoba lost against the Rampage with a final count of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. Seth Griffith scored both of Manitoba's goals on a man advantage. Nolan Stevens (2G) and Jake Walman (2A) each posted two points in the matchup to secure San Antonio's win.

UPCOMING GAMES

vs Rockford IceHogs*

Sunday, Dec. 29

2:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

The Moose face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Dec. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

17 Seth Griffith 30 17 12 29 22 4

34 JC Lipon 33 7 11 18 53 -1

48 Andrei Chibisov 32 6 12 18 48 -6

5 Cameron Schilling 31 4 13 17 10 9

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 14-15-0 2.92 .912 2

35 Griffen Outhouse 1-1-0 3.70 .882 0

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

Career Year

C.J. Suess and Kristian Vesalainen both passed into new territory on the stat sheet.

Suess has scored four goals in Manitoba's past five matchups to record his career-high ninth goal of the season. The Forest Lake, Minn. product had already reached a new high in assists by tallying his fifth helper of the season on Wednesday against Colorado and points when he posted his 13th point of the campaign in the same matchup against the Eagles. Suess is second on the Moose in goals. Meanwhile, Kristian Vesalainen also reached a new career high in points when he picked up his 14th point (6G, 8A) of the campaign on Saturday against the Rampage. The forward didn't stop there and notched another assist in Manitoba's matchup against San Antonio on Sunday which brought his total up to 15 points (6G, 9A). The 2017 Winnipeg Jets first rounder is in his first full season in North America after registering 13 points (4G, 9A) in 22 games with Manitoba last season.

Plenty of Apples

Leon Gawanke has notched an assist in three consecutive matchups for the Moose.

The defenceman is currently tied for third on the Moose with 12 assists during the 2019-20 campaign and sits fifth in the AHL among rookies. The Berlin, Ger. product paces Manitoba's rookie players with 13 points (1G, 12A). Gawanke has been hot as of late and collected seven assists in Manitoba's last eight matchups and has points in eight of his last 10 games.

At the Break

The Moose played 33 games before reaching the holiday break. The club features a 15-18-0-0 record, which leaves them at 30 points. Manitoba is tied with Chicago and San Antonio for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Jansen Harkins leads the Moose with 31 points (7G, 24A) in 30 games, while Seth Griffith sits just behind him with 29 points (17G, 12A) in 30 outings. The Moose have already played 19 road games, with a 7-12-0-0 record away from Bell MTS Place. On home ice, the club owns an 8-6-0-0 mark.

Home Sweet Home

The Moose will have plenty of opportunity to build on their 8-6-0-0 home record over the coming weeks. Their split against the Rampage leading into the break kicked off a six-game home stand for the team. Manitoba will play 10 of 13 on home ice where they hold an 8-2-0-0 record in their past 10 games. The Moose power play ranks sixth in the AHL on home ice with a 24.0 per cent success rate.

Who's Trending?

Seth Griffith scored both Moose tallies in Manitoba's 4-2 defeat against the San Antonio Rampage on Dec. 22. The forward is currently on a four-game point streak with eight points (6G, 2A). The Wallaceburg, Ont. native posted his second hat trick of the season on Dec. 21 in Manitoba's 6-4 victory against the Rampage. This feat marks the first season in Griffith's AHL career where he has posted multiple hat tricks. Griffith's 17 goals on the season lead the Moose and are second in the AHL.

