Manitoba Moose Weekly: April 16

April 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Thursday, April 12: Manitoba 4 at Cleveland 1

Mason Appleton and Michael Spacek led the way with a goal and an assist each. Mike Sgarbossa and Brody Sutter also scored to round out the offence. Michael Hutchinson only needed to make 13 saves for his second shutout of the campaign.

Friday, April 13: Manitoba 1 at Cleveland 3

Mike Sgarbossa opened the scoring for the Moose, but Miles Koules responded with a pair of tallies for Cleveland to put the Monsters in front. Calvin Thurkauf added a late goal to put the game out of reach.

Sunday, April 15: Manitoba 3 at Chicago 1

The Moose and Wolves wrapped up the regular season with a tightly contested game. Patrice Cormier opened the scoring on the power play with eight seconds left in the first period. Wolves captain Paul Thompson evened the score with a power play goal in the second period. Cam Maclise gave the Moose the lead with 7:37 to go and Jan Kostalek iced the game with an empty netter. Eric Comrie made 23 saves in the victory.

vs. Grand Rapids** Saturday, April 21 2 p.m. CT

vs. Grand Rapids* Sunday, April 22 2 p.m. CT

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com, based on NHL schedule

The Moose open the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Grand Rapids Griffins on home ice this weekend. Both Saturday's Game 1 and Sunday's Game 2 are scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets for both games are on sale now, and are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Impressive Company

Eric Comrie made 23 saves for his 18th win of the season on Sunday in Chicago. The game was Comrie's 136th career appearance with the Moose/IceCaps which ties him with Cory Schneider for the all-time franchise lead. The Edmonton, Alta. product has a career record of 52-67-16 with a 2.95 goals-against average, a 0.908 save percentage. Comrie is first on Manitoba's all-time saves (3798) list, fifth in wins and tied for fifth in shutouts (6).

More Franchise History

The 2017-18 Moose made a habit of setting franchise records. The final weekend of the season saw the team knock down one record and match another while on the road. The Moose allowed just 13 shots by the Cleveland Monsters in their game on Thursday, the least Manitoba has allowed in the history of the team on the road. The Moose also earned their 25th road victory of the season on Sunday, which ties the franchise record set in 2008-09 and is the best points percentage (0.711) all-time for the organization. The 25 victories are also the most for the franchise in a 76-game schedule.

High Profile Rookies

Last week presented another awards haul for Sami Niku and Mason Appleton. After earning First AHL All-Star Team and AHL All-Rookie Team nods, Niku and Appleton took home some individual awards. Niku became just the second rookie to win the Eddie Shore Award as the league's top defenceman. The Finnish defender ended the regular season with 54 points (16G, 38A), good for second among AHL defencemen. Appleton took home the Dudley (Red) Garrett Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie. The Green Bay, Wisc. native led all rookies with 66 points (22G, 44A) and finished fourth in the overall league scoring race.

Greeting the Griffins

The Moose face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins in the first round of the playoffs. It will be the fourth time the teams meet in the playoffs, with the Moose winning the previous two matchups. Grand Rapids got the better of the 2017-18 season series with the Moose posting a 2-5-1-0 record against the Griffins. Four Moose players recorded five points against Grand Rapids this season, with Buddy Robinson scoring four goals. Four Griffins posted six points against the Moose.

Defenceman Peter Stoykewych had a career season in 2017-18. The Winnipeg, Man. product posted career highs in goals (9), assists (18) and points (27) in 70 games. Stoykewych also finished the campaign with the club's best plus/minus, posting a plus-28 rating. That mark ranks second on the all-time Moose single season list behind Ben Chiarot's plus-29 in 2013-14.

