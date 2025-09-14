CFL Toronto Argonauts

Mania at BMO as Argos Walk It Off! I CFL

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


The Toronto Argonauts find a way to win against the Edmonton Elks in a game they trailed for most of the way, sealing the victory with a walk-off field goal.

Toronto Argonauts Statistics

