Mania at BMO as Argos Walk It Off! I CFL

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Toronto Argonauts find a way to win against the Edmonton Elks in a game they trailed for most of the way, sealing the victory with a walk-off field goal.







