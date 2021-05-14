Manea Delivers Again

FRISCO - After clubbing a grand slam on Sunday, Hooks catcher Scott Manea capitalized on another bases-loaded chance. This one in the 8th inning Thursday night as he lined a two-out, three-run double down the right field line to lift Corpus Christi to a 4-0 victory over the RoughRiders before 3,698 at Riders Field.

Joe Record received a no-decision despite excelling in his first career start, holding Frisco (6-3) to two hits and three walks in 5.0 innings. Record fanned four and stranded five men on base, including three in the first.

Rehabbing Astros right-hander Enoli Paredes faced the minimum in the sixth after collaborating with Manea and second baseman Grae Kessinger on a strikeout-caught stealing double play.

Lefty Hunter Peck, making just his second professional appearance, earned the victory by retiring six of the seven men he faced. Peck, who notched a save in his pro debut last week, struck out four.

Nick Hernandez whiffed the side in the ninth to nail down Corpus Christi's (3-6) first shutout triumph of the season.

The Hooks were 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts with men in scoring position over the first seven innings before breaking through in the 8th. Pedro Leon, C.J. Stubbs and David Hensley each drew walks to start the inning. With one away, Corey Julks knocked in Leon with a well placed ground ball to third. Julks, reaching on what was ruled a fielder's choice, set the stage for Manea's heroics.

Following a five-game skid, Corpus Christi aims to make it two in a row Friday night. The Hooks are slated to send Brett Daniels to the mound. Frisco plans to counter with Yerry Rodriguez. First pitch 7:05.

