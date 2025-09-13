NWSL North Carolina Courage

Manaka Matsukubo Creates the Space and Drives It to the Back of the Net!#nwsl

Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video


Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 13, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central