Manager James Frisbie Hired by Detroit Tigers

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Manager James Frisbie has been hired as a left-handed batting practice specialist for the Detroit Tigers, the club has announced.

Frisbie will be on the bench with the Tigers for MLB's Opening Day tomorrow, and the Saltdogs will begin the process of finding a new manager.

"We're very proud of Friz, who has worked extremely hard in his more than two decades of coaching professional baseball," President/GM Charlie Meyer said. "The Saltdogs remain committed to helping both players and coaches reach the next level, and this is an exciting day for everyone involved."

Frisbie was hired in November of 2019 to be the club's eighth manager, but because the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he never did manage a game for the 'Dogs.

A product of Abilene Christian University, the 48-year-old Frisbie has six years of managerial experience in professional baseball: Rio Grande Valley (2003), Bradenton (2007), Rockford (2014-2015), Texas (2016) and Southern Maryland (2018). Frisbie has 257 career wins, and this will be his first chance to coach at the big-league level.

Frisbie will join a staff headed by manager A.J. Hinch. and the season begins tomorrow at home against Cleveland.

The 'Dogs will begin their season on May 18 at Kansas City, and the home opener will be May 25 against Cleburne.

The Saltdogs will open the 2021 season on May 18, and the first game at Haymarket Park is scheduled for May 25!

