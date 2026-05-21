Mallie McKenzie Opens Her NWSL Account in Front of the Portland Faithful
Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026
- Gotham FC Surpasses 20,000 Queens Classic Tickets - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Spirit Advances to Continental Final with Thrilling 1-0 Win over Pachuca - Washington Spirit
- Portland Thorns Back on Top with 2-0 Win vs Bay FC - Portland Thorns FC
- Bay FC's Unbeaten Streak Comes to a Close with 2-0 Defeat at Portland Thorns FC - Bay FC
- Angel City Football Club Defeats Kansas City Current in Thrilling Midweek Matchup - Angel City FC
- Gotham FC to Face Pachuca in Concacaf W Champions Cup Third-Place Match - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Split Points with San Diego to Open Homestand - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns Back on Top with 2-0 Win vs Bay FC
- Portland Thorns and Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold Exercise 2027 Mutual Option
- Goalkeeper Morgan Messner Signs Portland Thorns Contract Extension
- Portland Thorns Announce Bank of America as Partner to Expand Community Access to Soccer and Official Wealth Management Partner
- Mattias Gustafsson Brought on as New Goalkeeper Coach