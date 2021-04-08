Mallards Triumphant Return to Madison

The Madison Mallards, a defining part of Sumer in Madison, to return after a 20-month hiatus on May 31st

Madison, WI- The return of summer will come a bit early this year, as the Madison Mallards have confirmed their return to Madison on May 31st. Following the recent Public Health Madison & Dane County Order #15 updates, the Mallards are committing to playing at the Duck Pond for the 36-game 2021 season. After a cancelled 2020 schedule, the Mallards look froward to trading in drive-in movies for what they do best: baseball.

"Part of summer in Madison is enjoying the old ballgame at the Duck Pond" says Madison Mallards President, Vern Stenman, "It has been a tough year for us and our community and we can't wait to bring everyone back together around America's pastime at the ballgame this summer once again."

For groups, season ticket holders, and those looking to come out to the ballpark this summer; specific date bookings will not begin until early May. The on-sale date for single game tickets will be announced at a later date.

With their return to the field, the Mallards also mark a renewed commitment to Dane County and are implementing initiatives to involve the community more. This includes the continuation of the long-standing TDS Lil' Ducks Reading Program for local students, fun promotions, and firework nights. Fans should look for a lot of great new things to come!

