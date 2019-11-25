Mallards to Host We Didn't Start the Fire Sale at the Duck Pond

Madison, WI - Similar to the majestic phoenix, ducks too can be reborn from ashes. How, you may ask? By selling all the merchandise that was mercifully spared from the flames at ridiculously reduced prices!

Thanks to the foresight of staff, all Mallards merchandise had been moved into the clubhouse before the night that misfortune struck the Duck Pond. When the Team Store started on fire, every high-quality Mallards sweatshirt, t-shirt, and hat was safely tucked away. Now, with the go-ahead from management (and insurance), the Mallards are able to bring you the HOTTEST deals of all time at the We Didn't Start the Fire Sale!

The We Didn't Start the Fire Sale will take place in the Great Dane Duck Blind Suites on December 7th from 12pm-4pm. The sale will feature most of the fan favorite items from 2019, all just a little smokier. Discounts range from 40-60% off pre-fire pricing.

"Since the items were moved into the clubhouse next to the Team Store, nothing was physically harmed," said team president, Vern Stenman. "Instead, it all has that kind of charming campfire smell. Like when you sit a little too close to a wood fire while roasting marshmallows."

The sale will be applicable in-person only on December 7th, where staff will be on site to assist patrons. The sale will take place in the Great Dane Duck Blind Suites building on the second floor, guests are encouraged to park within the back gate of the stadium.

