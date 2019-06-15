Mallards Searching for Seventh Sweep of the Summer

June 15, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (14-4) earned their third consecutive win after defeating the Wisconsin Woodchucks (10-9), 5-3.

While the teams changed the lead twice in the third and fourth innings, the Mallards' steady pitching and stellar offense eventually pulled out the victory. Nick Gile (Madison College) was the Impact Player of the Night for a second-straight game. He picked up two hits, including an RBI double to help propel the Mallards to victory.

Tonight, the Mallards have the opportunity to seal their seventh sweep of the season.

Starting on the mound for the Mallards is RHP Lowell Schipper (Richmond). The matchup against the Woodchucks marks Schippers fourth start of the season. He currently holds a 2-1 record with triumphs over the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-13) and Kokomo Jackrabbits (10-9). His last start was against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on June 9. He currently holds a 2.40 ERA, and has accumulated 13 strikeouts and only eight walks over 15 innings pitched.

First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:05 p.m. The evening will conclude with post-game fireworks, presented by Zimbrick Honda. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.