Mallards Return to the Duck Pond After a Two Game Sweep

Madison, WI - Last night the Madison Mallards (2-0) earned their second straight win at the Duck Pond, toppling the Kokomo Jackrabbits (0-2) 7-2 to sweep their opening series.

The Mallards secured the win by exploding on offense during the third inning, along with strong arms on the mound to shut down Kokomo's lineup. Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) was the Impact Player of the Night, after he blasted a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Mallards a 6-2 lead.

Tonight, the Mallards will finish their three-game home stand against in-state rivals, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (1-1). The Rapids Rafters are 1-1 after splitting a double header against the Rockford Rivets on Wednesday. The team is currently one place behind the Mallards in the Great Lakes West standings.

Left-hander Aidan Tyrell is slated as the starting pitcher for the Mallards in the series opener. This is Tyrell's first summer at the Duck Pond, and he joins the team after finishing his freshman season at Notre Dame. He made nine appearances for the Fighting Irish, including one start. Overall, Tyrell pitched six innings, earning five strikeouts.

Tonight's first pitch is set for 6:05 and gates will open at 5:05 p.m. This evening's matchup will feature ZOOperstars! presented by TDS. For tickets and more information visit mallardsbaseball.com. Make sure to catch every Mallards game on The Zone, 1670 AM and 96.7 FM.

