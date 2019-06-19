Mallards Return Home After Successful Road Trip

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards are making their way back to the Duck Pond after notching two more wins. On the road the Mallards defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (12-9) 4-1, and the Wisconsin Woodchucks (12-11) 7-2.

The victories give the Mallards a 16-6 record. They remain in first place in the Great Lakes West division and currently have the best record in the Northwoods League.

Tonight, the Mallards face the Woodchucks to close out their two game series at the Duck Pond. Yesterday's loss to Madison dropped the Woodchucks back to third place in the Great Lakes West division. The team is four and a half games behind the first place Mallards and one game behind the Green Bay Booyah (12-9) and Rapids Rafters (12-9), who are tied for second.

Starting on the bump for the Mallards is RHP Trevor Marreel (Washburn). Marreel has made four appearances on the mound this summer, two of which were starts. His overall record is 1-0. Through 12 and a third innings pitched he has managed 13 strikeouts, issued eight walks and accumulated a 4.37 ERA.

First pitch at the Duck Pond is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will feature an appearance from Charlie Berens of the Manitowoc Minute. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

