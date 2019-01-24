Mallards Return Four Standouts for 2019 Season

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards have announced the signing of four 2018 roster players to return to the Duck Pond in 2019. Infielder Trevor Schwecke (UW-Milwaukee); utility-man Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina University); and pitchers Alex Reyes (New Mexico State) and Nick Morales (San Jose State).

Schwecke, a junior from Marshfield, Wisconsin, played a sensational 2018 spring season in Milwaukee. Schwecke was one of two players to start all 54 games, and led his team in RBIs (39), hits (69), runs (43), and stolen bases (19).

In Madison, Schwecke was one of only four players to play in 60 games or more, and was a nightmare for opposing teams on the base paths. Schwecke led the team with 18 stolen bases, while swiping three in one game (June 2 vs. Fond du Lac). His production throughout the season earned him a spot in the 2018 Northwoods League All Star game, where he went 1-3 with a run scored. He was also featured in the Major League Dreams Showcase. Schwecke had an overall .298 batting average which included a 12 game hitting streak in the month of July.

Bigbie, a sophomore from Chesapeake, Virginia, produced an equally impressive first season with Western Carolina last spring. Bigbie hit .324 over the season and led the team with 73 hits, 20 of those going for extra-base hits. He also led the team with 46 RBIs, 14 of those occurring in two-out situations.

With the Mallards, Bigbie played in 35 games at 2B, 3B, and occasionally left field. Bigbie hit in 22 of those 35 games, eight of which proved to be productive multi-hit games. He also reached base safely in eight straight games, his longest streak. His most constructive outing came in the form of a four hit, three RBI game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on July 30.

Reyes, a senior from El Paso, Texas, is coming off a great finish to his season with the Mallards. In his final nine appearances, he only gave up four runs and earned four wins throughout that span. In total, last summer, Reyes made 18 appearances and had a 23/12 strikeout/walk ratio, punching out four batters in only two innings of work twice throughout the season, while only giving up one run in those games.

Morales, who was a standout at John Bosco High School, in Bellflower, California, is coming into his second season with the Mallards. In his freshman year for the San Jose State Spartans he pitched more innings than any other freshman (36) while recording 29 strikeouts.

Morales pitched in 18 games last year, holding hitters to a .198 batting average and recording 42 strikeouts. In five of those appearances, Morales had 12 straight scoreless innings, with 13 strikeouts over that span. Throughout the season he also recorded five saves for the Mallards, all of those coming without giving up a run.

The Mallards open the 2019 campaign on May 28 against newcomers to the Northwoods League, the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Single game tickets will go on sale April 27. For all ticket information and pricing, click here. Group and season ticket packages are also on sale now. If interested in bringing a group out or purchasing a ticket package please call the ticket office at 608-246-4277 and a group representative will be available to help.

