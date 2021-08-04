Mallards Host Chinooks Looking for Sweep

Following an off day due to the Major League Dreams Showcase in La Crosse, the Madison Mallards (14-11) host the Lakeshore Chinooks (10-16) for the finale of their two-game series.

The Mallards and Chinooks matched up on Monday night and the Mallards came out on top 4-2, thanks to a two-out, three run rally in the sixth inning and shutdown pitching out of the bullpen.

The Mallards come into the night three games back of the first place Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders. The Wisconsin Woodchucks currently sit in second place, two games ahead of Madison.

Starting on the mound tonight for the Ducks will be Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee). Turnquist will be making his 10th start of the season as he currently holds a 7.56 ERA in 33.1 innings pitched.

The Chinooks will send Ryan Jungbauer (Northwestern Ohio). Jungbauer has made three starts and seven total appearances this season, currently holding an 8.44 ERA in just 10.2 innings pitched.

The Mallards currently lead the season series against Lakeshore 5-3. These teams will match up two more times after tonight in Lakeshore on August 11th and 12th.

Tonight is the finale of the series with the Chinooks. Following tonight's game, the Mallards will stay home to host Fond Du Lac on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. and then head to Fond Du Lac to complete the home-and-home on Friday.

