Mallards Headed Back to Duck Pond After 8 Game Road Stand

July 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis. - The Mallards are making their way back to the Duck Pond after completing an eight day road trip. Madison went 4-4 against five opponents, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, Lakeshore Chinooks, Kokomo Jackrabbits and Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The Mallards were hot at the beginning of the road swing, winning the first three games against the Dock Spiders, Booyah and splitting a two game series with Lakeshore to end the first half of the season. In the second game against Green Bay, Madison clinched the first half crown after defeating the Booyah 15-2.

The Mallards lost four out of five, and three straight to open the second half. The losses accumulated after splitting the series with Lakeshore, getting swept by Kokomo and losing game one of two to Wisconsin. Tonight, the Mallards have a chance to jump back into the win column and split the series against the Woodchucks.

The last time the two teams met, the two game series resulted in a split. Tonight's series finale marks the second to last meeting between the two.

On the bump to start the game is RHP Trevor Marreel (Washburn). Marreel is making his ninth appearance on the mound, his fifth start of the summer. Marreel has thrown 21 and two thirds innings, earning 21 strikeouts and allowing only 11 walks.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. and gates will open at 4:05. After the game, fans can enjoy a post-game concert by Run Forrest Run presented by MGE. Following the concert, there will be post-game fireworks presented by Pepsi. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.