Mallards General Manager Tyler Isham Moving On

August 3, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, WIS. - The Madison Mallards General Manager, Tyler Isham, has decided to step down from his role with the team. After a ten-season career, four of those in the GM position, he is moving on from the team to focus on his family.

In a letter to fans, Isham states, "I have made my decision to pursue other professional opportunities in order to spend more time with my growing family".

The Mallards offer the best to Isham, who just welcomed a baby girl in June, and we look forward to seeing him at the ballpark for many years to come.

Mallards President Vern Stenman will oversee day-to-day operations moving forward.

