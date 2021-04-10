Mallards Bring Three Players Back to the Duck Pond

April 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WIS. - The Madison Mallards are returning three players from their 2018 and 2019 campaigns. Pitcher Eliot Turnquist (Ball State), 2B/3B JT Mabry (Middle Tennessee State), and OF Cam Cratic (Missouri State) are all returning to the Duck Pond for the Mallards' 2021 season.

Turnquist, originally from Sun Prairie, WI, recorded a 3.23 ERA with the Mallards in 2019. He appeared in nine games that season with seven starts, one of those being a six-inning 10 strikeout performance vs. Battle Creek on August 2nd. A former stand-out at Madison College, the right-hander is currently pitching for Ball State University where the team sits in second place in the Mid-American Conference, facing a six-game slate on the road in early April.

Mabry, hailing from Chesterfield, Missouri, appeared in 19 games with the Mallards in 2019. Ending the 2019 season on a strong note with an average OPS of .786 in his final five games, the switch-hitting 2B/3B recorded a team-high .369 batting average on the season. Currently in his redshirt sophomore season at Middle Tennessee State, Mabry has been all over the diamond with 4 home runs, 14 RBIs and 6 stolen bases for the Blue Raiders. JT is the son of former MLB player John Mabry.

Cratic, originally from Madison, is booked to return to his hometown this summer to play another season with the Mallards. The left-handed outfielder was productive when he joined the club in August of 2018, recording 14 hits and scoring nine runs in a 12 game span. Currently a redshirt junior at Missouri State, Cratic is busy at the plate, knocking 16 hits and 9 RBIs in 11 games played contributing to a .400 batting average on the year.

The Madison Mallards open up their long-awaited 2021 season at the Duck Pond on May 31st at 5:05pm. Follow the Mallards on social media or check out mallardsbaseball.com to stay up to date on all the Mallards news!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.