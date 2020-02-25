Mallards Bring in Three Tar Heel Arms

February 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards have signed three pitchers from the University of North Carolina for the upcoming Northwoods League season. Right handers Nik Pry and Austin Elliot, and lefty Nick James will make their way to the Duck Pond this summer.

Pry, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, was limited in action in 2019 for the Tar Heels as he threw just four innings in five games and picked up seven strikeouts along the way. Even with little NCAA experience under his belt, Pry shined in the Coastal Plain League with the Holly Springs Salamanders last summer. Pry threw 41.1 innings of 3.48 ERA ball across 13 appearances for Holly Springs, racking up 12.85 strikeouts per nine innings and limiting opponents to a .191 batting average against. Through his first 2 appearances in 2020 for UNC, Pry has thrown 3 innings and has yet to give up a run, with 3 strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

Elliot, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman, did not see any action during the 2019 NCAA season, but joined Pry in the CPL last summer. Elliot had an impressive 11.72 K/9 and allowed just two home runs all season across 25.1 innings pitched with the Martinsville Mustangs. Coming out of high school in 2018, Elliot was the number one ranked outfielder and player from Delaware, and the 32nd best outfield recruit in the nation according to Perfect Game. So far in his inaugural season with the Tar Heels, Elliot has thrown 2 innings, allowing zero hits and no runs while fanning 1.

James, a 6-foot-1 southpaw in his freshman campaign, was a highly touted recruit coming out of Tennessee in 2019. Perfect Game ranked him as the tenth best player in the state and the 52nd best left handed pitching recruit in the country. His senior season efforts at Clarksville High School earned James the title of Mr. Baseball in Tennessee's Class AAA division. James threw 57.1 innings with a 0.73 ERA, 114 strikeouts and three no-hitters. As a Freshman, James has yet to see action in 2020.

The Tar Heels next game is today, 3:00PM EST, against North Carolina A&T, where they will match up against former Mallard, Leon Davidson and staff.

The Mallards will kick off their 20th anniversary season and their 20 Summers of Wiener celebrations on May 26, taking on the Wisconsin Woodchucks at the Duck Pond. Single game tickets go on sale on April 25. Book your group outing today by calling 608-246-4277 or emailing info@mallardsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.