Mallards Announce Hopening Day Special

MADISON, Wis. - The Mallards have announced Hopening Day, an opportunity to support the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund, while also getting a ticket to the Mallards next home game. Fans can purchase a $10 ticket along with a Mallards hat for the first Mallards home game of 2020. $5 of each purchase will be donated to the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund.

"As of now, we are fully planning on playing our first home game on May 26th, as normally scheduled," said Mallards General Manager Tyler Isham. "However, in typical Mallards style, we thought this might be a fun way to both support the challenges being encountered by our community and remind people to continue to hope for brighter days ahead, which of course include launching the Mallards 20th season."

Fans can follow this link https://squareup.com/store/madison-mallards to purchase. They will be mailed a voucher that can be redeemed for Mallards Opening Day, and will be able to pick up their hats at that game. Vouchers must be redeemed in-person at the Mallards Ticket Office at 2920 N Sherman Ave when the office is reopened.

