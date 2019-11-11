Mallards Alum Peter Alonso Awarded MLB National League Rookie of the Year

November 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, WI - Former Madison Mallard, Pete Alonso, has been named the MLB National League Rookie of the Year after his success in his debut season with the New York Mets.

Starting at first base, Alonso made sure to make an impact in his debut by recording his first Major League hit on Opening Night of 2019. The momentum didn't stop there as he went on to twice be named NL Rookie of the Month (April, June) and led all rookies in the league in RBI at 120. His 53 home runs led all of the MLB, broke the Mets single-season home run record, and broke the MLB's record for most home runs by a rookie in history. Alonso also won the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby with 57 home runs, becoming only the second rookie in history to win outright.

Alonso, before being drafted in the 2nd round in 2016 by the Mets, played collegiately at the University of Florida and played for the Madison Mallards in 2014.

In 59 games with the Mallards during the 2014 regular season, Alonso hit .354 with 18 home runs, five doubles and 53 RBI. He also stole two bases and walked 20 times. In the Northwoods League All-Star Game he went one for three with a three-run home run.

"[Alonso] is the most dangerous hitter I've ever been around" Donnie Scott, Field Manager for the Madison Mallards said about his time coaching Alonso. "I've gotten to see Mark McGuire hit and I've spent time around Joey Votto, but the drive and the desire [Alonso] has is unmatched. With this guy you knew something special was going to happen, and now it's happening."

To celebrate Alonso's unparalleled rookie success, the Mallards have announced a special 2014 Mallards Pete Alonso Mock Jersey T-shirt. The shirt, which boasts Alonso's name and his 2014 number (41), will be available for pre-order and are $25 for adult sizes and $22 for youth. Pre-order will only be available until November 15th on the Mallards online team store located at squareup.com/store/madison-mallards.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.