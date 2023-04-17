Maldonado Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

April 17, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are thrilled to announce that Aidan Maldonado was today named the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on April 16. Maldonado allowed just one hit and totaled eight strikeouts over seven scoreless innings and two appearances during his award-winning week of games.

The 22-year-old Maldonado led Carolina League pitchers in both WHIP (0.43) and average against (.045) last week. His eight strikeouts and seven innings pitched were also tied for fourth in the league during the weekly award window running from April 10 through April 16.

Maldonado's first appearance last week came in relief on Tuesday, April 11 versus the Salem Red Sox at Five County Stadium. The right-handed throwing Maldonado totaled five strikeouts over four scoreless, and four hitless innings on April 11 in both his 2023 season and overall professional debut. He then finished the week, and Carolina's first homestand of the season, on Sunday, April 16 where he started and turned in three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed.

The Brewers selected Maldonado in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Minnesota. Milwaukee also selected him in the 38th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Rosemont High School in Minnesota. Maldonado chose not to sign with the Brewers in 2018 and instead opted to join the Illinois Fighting Illini in 2019. He transferred and played for Minnesota in 2022.

Maldonado is the first Mudcats player to earn either a Pitcher of the Week or Player of the Week award this season. He is additionally the first Mudcats pitcher to earn Pitcher of the Week honors since the 2022 season when right-hander Zach Mort earned the weekly honor for the week of August 16 through August 22.

Season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.twitter.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.