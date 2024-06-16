Malcolm Shaw Post Match Reaction: CPL "On Tour"
June 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
Charlie O'Connor-Clarke chats with Malcolm Shaw following the CPL's first ever "On Tour" match in Kelowna | @AllstateCanada: OneSoccer
