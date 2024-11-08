Malachi Flynn POURS IN 35 PTS in Spurs Season Debut Victory over Magic!
November 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs YouTube Video
Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 8, 2024
- Lucky Nets Outlast Celtics in Home Opener - Long Island Nets
- Osceola Magic Drop Home Opener to Austin Spurs 128-117 - Osceola Magic
- College Park Earns 100th with in Franchise History in 104-95 Victory over Capital City Go-Go - College Park Skyhawks
- Iowa Wolves Win 2024-25 Season Opener - Iowa Wolves
- Herd Endure First Loss of the Season - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Fall in Season Opener - Maine Celtics
- Skyforce to Host Hometown Heroes Night - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Open Season Tomorrow on Newly Minted Rock Entertainment Sports Network - Cleveland Charge
- Blue Coats Announce Details for Opening Night Presented by Chase - Delaware Blue Coats
- Valley Suns Home Games to Broadcast on Arizona's Family Sports - Valley Suns
- Greensboro Swarm Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Greensboro Swarm
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Tip off 2024-25 Season Tonight - Maine Celtics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories
- Austin Spurs Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
- Austin Spurs Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
- Austin Spurs Select Four Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Austin Spurs Acquire Jamaree Bouyea from Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with Valley Suns