Malacaro Joins Blue Jays Minor League Announcers in 'Around the Nest'

June 4, 2020 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Throughout the course of the baseball season, the different voices up and down the Toronto Blue Jays' affiliation normally get together to discuss key players and moments from the week.

Led by Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, the Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts, a virtual Around The Nest brought the group back together over Zoom to check in and chat about what has gone on the past several weeks.

'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro took part in the conversation that included observations from Spring Training before the pause of the 2020 season, as well as what the expectations for the season would have been going into April.

The video chat also included the three members of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats broadcast team, Bob Lipman, Tyler Murray, and Tyler Zickel, along with Rob Fai from the Vancouver Canadians, as well as Zach Helton of the Bluefield Blue Jays.

The group also delves into some of the names that Bisons' fans should come to know in the next couple of years after spending parts of 2019 at the lower levels of the minors, in addition to the players ready to make the just from Double-A to the International League.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.