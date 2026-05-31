Mal Swanson Ahead of the Chicago Stars' Last Game Before Summer Break

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video







Mal Swanson catches up with the broadcast to discuss her first goal back from maternity leave and ending strong before the summer break.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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