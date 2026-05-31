Mal Swanson Ahead of the Chicago Stars' Last Game Before Summer Break
Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
Mal Swanson catches up with the broadcast to discuss her first goal back from maternity leave and ending strong before the summer break.
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