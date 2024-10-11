Making the 865 Proud: USL League One Save of the Week, Week 22 Winner

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.