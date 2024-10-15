Making Magic!: Hartford Athletic's Danny Barrera Is USL Championship Player of the Week

October 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 32 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Hartford Athletic midfielder Danny Barrera voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording two goals and one assist in his side's 4-3 victory against North Carolina FC on Saturday night.

