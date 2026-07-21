Making It Look Easy Kailen Sheridan Earns this Week's @elfcosmetics Suntouchable Save of the Match!
Published on July 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 21, 2026
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Monique Ngock Named to Cameroon Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - Washington Spirit
- Portland Thorns and Portland Fire Partner with Treasure AI to Power the Future of Women's Sports - Portland Thorns FC
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Trinity Armstrong Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Appoints Shannon Mac Millan as Director of Youth - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Signs Burkinabé Defender Alimata Bélem - Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC Extends Defender Miyabi Moriya Through 2028 - Utah Royals FC
- Chicago Stars FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Placed on Season-Ending-Injury List - Chicago Stars FC
- Aïssata Traoré Called up to Mali National Team for WAFCON Tournament - Boston Legacy FC
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