Making Club History!: Rhode Island FC's JJ Williams Is USL Championship Player of the Week

October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 34 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Rhode Island FC forward JJ Williams voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording the first hat trick in club history in his side's victory against Miami FC at Beirne Stadium on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.