Making Club History!: Rhode Island FC's JJ Williams Is USL Championship Player of the Week
October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 34 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Rhode Island FC forward JJ Williams voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording the first hat trick in club history in his side's victory against Miami FC at Beirne Stadium on Saturday night.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 29, 2024
- Crisostomo Earns Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- James Chambers and Christian Herrera Named to Team of the Week for Week 34 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- St Clair, Booth Net USL Championship Team of the Week 34 Honors in Season Finale - FC Tulsa
- Memphis 901 FC's Bruno Lapa Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Memphis 901 FC
- LouCity's PA Voice, McGarvey, Reflects as a 10-Year Run Closes - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Announces End-Of-Season Player Awards
- Noah Fuson Claims USL Championship 2024 Golden Playmaker Award
- Rhode Island FC Approaches Inaugural Playoff Match with Never Say Die Attitude
- Sellout Crowd Sees Rhode Island FC Conclude Inaugural Regular Season with Largest Win in Club History
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Miami FC on Saturday for Fan Appreciation Night