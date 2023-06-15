"Make Your Cutters Debut" Contest

June 15, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Have you ever dreamed of suiting up in full uniform and getting paid to play baseball? The Williamsport Crosscutters are giving fans the opportunity with the "Make Your Cutters Debut" contest sponsored by the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

The winner will have the opportunity to;

Sign a one-day Williamsport Crosscutters contract

Suit up in an official Cutters uniform

Participate in batting practice and pregame activities with the team

Be interviewed live, on-field during pregame ceremonies

Participate in the lineup card exchange prior to the game

Throw a ceremonial first pitch

Be in the Cutters dugout with fellow players for the entire game

Keep your Cutters jersey and cap

One winner will be chosen at random to participate in the various team activities prior to and during the Williamsport Crosscutters July 19 game at Muncy Bank Ballpark against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Fans can enter by visiting crosscutters.com and clicking on the "Make Your Cutters Debut" banner to access the short online entry form. Contestants must be 18 years of age or older. No purchase necessary. One entry per person. Registration closes July 9 at 11:59pm.

Tickets for all 2023 Williamsport Crosscutters home games start at $8 and are available at the Cutters Box Office at Muncy Bank Ballpark, online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.