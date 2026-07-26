CFL Toronto Argonauts

Makai Polk Hauls in His Second TD of the Game!

Published on July 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Makai Polk takes over the league lead in touchdown receptions, hauling in a beautiful touchdown pass from Chad Kelly for his sixth score of the season.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 25, 2026


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