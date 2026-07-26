Makai Polk Hauls in His Second TD of the Game!
Published on July 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
Makai Polk takes over the league lead in touchdown receptions, hauling in a beautiful touchdown pass from Chad Kelly for his sixth score of the season.
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