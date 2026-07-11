Makai Polk Hauls in a JAW-DROPPING Catch to Set up a Toronto TD!

Published on July 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







What a catch by Makai!!!







Canadian Football League Stories from July 10, 2026

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