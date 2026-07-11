CFL Toronto Argonauts

Makai Polk Hauls in a JAW-DROPPING Catch to Set up a Toronto TD!

Published on July 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


What a catch by Makai!!!

Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from July 10, 2026


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central