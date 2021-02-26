Major League Shortstop Martinez Added for 2021

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Friday the signing of infielder Osvaldo "Ozzie" Martinez.

Martinez spent parts of two seasons at the Major League level with the then Florida Marlins in 2010 and 2011. He recorded 17 total hits, including five extra-base hits, and recorded knocks against All-Stars Chris Carpenter, Trevor Hoffman, Zach Duke, Evan Meek, Charlie Morton, Joel Hanrahan, Chris Capuano, Francisco Cordero, and Joe Saunders.

Following the 2011 season, Martinez was involved in one of the more bizarre trades in MLB history, as he and another Marlins prospect were sent to the Chicago White Sox as compensation for the Marlins hiring of Ozzie Guillen as their manager. Martinez bounced around the upper levels of the minor leagues, spending time at the Triple-A affiliates of the White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs. His most recent stint in the affiliated minors came in 2017, when he split the year between Chicago's Double-A and Triple-A levels.

Martinez made his Independent debut in 2018 with the Road Warriors of the Atlantic League, and then joined the New Britain Bees for the 2019 campaign. The 32-year-old is only 18 hits away from 1500 for his career over the course of 15 professional seasons.

Martinez is renowned as an elite defender, with a career .954 fielding percentage in more than 9600 innings at shortstop. The 5'10, 200-pounder also has extensive experience at second and third base, in addition to brief experience at both corner outfield spots. For his career, Martinez has been involved in a staggering 711 double plays as a shortstop.

In addition to his time playing in the United States, Martinez has entrenched himself as a consistent force in the Puerto Rican Winter League, where he has played since the 2008 season. A native of Carolina, Puerto Rico, Martinez suited up this past winter for Manati of the PRWL, slashing .279/.400/.279 on his way to a Post-Season All-Star selection. He was also tabbed as an All-Star in 2014, playing for his hometown Gigantes de Carolina.

In 2019, he helped Puerto Rico to the gold medal in the Pan American Games, held in Lima, Peru.

Martinez was originally drafted by the Florida Marlins in the 11th round of the 2006 MLB Draft out of Porterville College in Porterville, California. He is the only Porterville alum to reach the Major Leagues.

