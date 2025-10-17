Major League Rugby Partners with Flicket to Power New Era of Fan Experience and Event Commerce

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Dallas, TX. - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, today announced a landmark partnership with Flicket, the event commerce platform unifying ticketing, payments, marketing and event delivery for rugby clubs around the world.

The collaboration will see Flicket provide its white-label ticketing and commerce platform to centralize MLR's resources, elevate team brands and deliver a more connected and profitable fan experience across the league. The partnership will enable MLR to unify ticketing, marketing, finance and fan data in one place, creating efficiencies for clubs while unlocking new value for fans and sponsors alike.

"This partnership is about giving our clubs and fans the experience they deserve," said Lucas Reid, Chief Revenue Officer at MLR. "Flicket's global expertise in rugby union, combined with their commitment to empowering partners and driving growth at every stage of the fan journey, makes them the perfect partner as we aim to grow across North America in advance of the U.S. hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2031 and 2033."

As MLR prepares for the 2026 season, it is working closely with World Rugby and USA Rugby to lay the foundation for growth for the sport. The new partnership with Flicket equips it with the necessary tools to engage with fans to do just that.

"Major League Rugby is one of the most exciting growth properties in world sport," said Flicket CEO and Co-Founder Ben Calvert. "Leveraging our experience with leading rugby organizations in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia, we're proud to support MLR in accelerating and elevating the game in North America.

"Flicket gives clubs their power back. Our white-label approach keeps their brand front and center, our marketing and CRM tools ensure they own their data, and our fan-to-fan resale platform reduces the risk of scalping. Everything we do is about putting clubs and fans first, and that's why this partnership with MLR fits so naturally."







Major League Rugby Stories from October 17, 2025

Major League Rugby Partners with Flicket to Power New Era of Fan Experience and Event Commerce - MLR

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.