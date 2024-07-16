Major League Rugby Introduces Data Driven Broadcast Augmentation for 2024 Playoffs

DALLAS, Texas - Major League Rugby (MLR) is thrilled to announce the introduction of innovative broadcast graphics, provided by Sportable, for the upcoming MLR Playoffs presented by SportsBreaks.com.

Building on the successful partnership established this season with the introduction of the Gilbert x Sportable Smart Ball, Sportable have produced a suite of high production value match graphics powered by smart ball data, providing new insights and fresh storytelling opportunities in Rugby Union.

The introduction of the new graphics will enhance the already impressive data and insights provided by the smart ball, including metrics such as kick and pass distance, kick hang-time, and player head-to-head comparisons which have been used across broadcast and digital channels in all nationally broadcast MLR matches.

The new broadcast graphics include:

Hero Replays:

Key game moments augmented with Smart Ball data to 'hero' the game's best players and moments when executing showpiece kicking and passing skills, building excitement and engagement during lulls in play.

Kick Battle:

This feature will visualize kicking duels between players, displaying distance, accuracy, and territory gain, allowing viewers to appreciate the tactical kicking aspects of the game.

Touch finder:

Enhanced graphics showing where successful kicks to touch were made on the field, giving fans a detailed look at territorial gains, strategic plays and the effectiveness of the best kickers in the league.

MLR Chief Commercial Officer Harry Hardy expressed his enthusiasm for the new graphics, stating, "we have been extremely impressed with the insights that the Gilbert x Sportable Smart Ball has provided to our teams and fans this season. The addition of this new innovative graphic suite will further enhance our broadcast product at the most pivotal part of our season while highlighting key aspects of the strategy behind the game of rugby."

Sportable's SVP Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Scott McCubbin, echoed this sentiment, adding, "we're delighted to continue to evolve our Partnership with MLR having gotten off to such a fantastic start. These innovations for the Playoffs will offer something new to existing MLR fans, enhancing the overall viewing experience, while educating new fans in some of the most important aspects of the game. We look forward to introducing more of these innovations alongside MLR in the future and continuing to offer fans of this great competition new ways to enjoy the game."

The new broadcast graphics will debut during Fox Sports' coverage of the MLR playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com, starting with the Eastern Conference Semifinals on July 20. Fans can look forward to a more engaging and informative viewing experience, highlighting key moments of the game in ways never seen before.

For more information about Major League Rugby and the upcoming Playoffs, visit www.majorleague.rugby.

