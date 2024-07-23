Major League Rugby Championship X Marshmello: Live August 4
July 23, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video
Internationally renowned musical artist DJ @marshmello will perform live at Snapdragon Stadium as part of the 2024 Major League Rugby Championship festivities on Aug. 4, 2024, at 4 pm ET on FOX.
Get tickets at https://sdlegion.com
Details and tickets for the #MLRPlayoffs and the Championship: https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/
