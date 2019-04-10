Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby Comes to Bomber Stadium

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers will host a free Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby Competition for area youth on Sunday, April 28th at Bombers Stadium. Registration will occur from 8:00 - 9:00 am for the 12U division and 1:00 - 2:00 pm for the 14U division.

This fun and exciting youth competition is a free way for talented youngsters to showcase their hitting abilities, with the opportunity of competing at the National Finals during MLB All-Star Week.

Boys and girls are divided into two age divisions: 12U and 14U; participants will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. The Local Champions from both age divisions will advance to the Regional Level, and Regional Champions will advance to the National Finals, which will take place during the 2019 MLB All-Star Week.

All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition. The registration form can be found at: MLB Jr. HR Derby Registration Form For questions concerning the competition, please contact your Local Coordinator, The Brazos Valley Bombers at HRDerby@bvbombers.com

For tickets and information on how to see the Bombers 2019 season, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com . To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers , and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombersbaseball.

