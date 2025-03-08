Maine Celtics vs. Cleveland Charge - Game Highlights
March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics YouTube Video
Check out the Maine Celtics Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 8, 2025
- South Bay Cruises Past Motor City - South Bay Lakers
- Legends Fall to Vipers in Series Finale - Texas Legends
- Vipers Sweep Series Against Texas - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Motor City Stopped by South Bay - Motor City Cruise
- Charge Outlast Celtics in OT - Cleveland Charge
- Maine Celtics Stopped in Overtime - Maine Celtics
- Bamba Leads Squadron to Home Win over Gold - Birmingham Squadron
- Rio Grande Valley's N'Faly Dante Suspended - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Rio Grande Valley's N'Faly Dante Suspended - G League
- Legends Acquire Draft Picks, D'Moi Hodge's Returning Rights in Trade with Maine - Texas Legends
- Omoruyi Has Career-Night in 905 Loss - Raptors 905
- Herd Wins Thriller Against The Warriors - Wisconsin Herd
- Santa Cruz Warriors Edged Out By The Herd, Losing 112-110 To Wisconsin - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.