Mahoning Valley Scrappers Announce Coaching Staff for the 2023 Season

April 18, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - Joining Scrappers Manager, Dmitri Young, for the 2023 season is former Major League relief pitcher, Ray King, former MLB second baseman and outfielder, Bryant Nelson, along with returning Scrappers assistant pitching coach, Craig Antush.

Ray King made his Major League debut in 1999 with the Chicago Cubs and went on to play for the Milwaukee Brewers (2000-2002, 2007), Atlanta Braves (2003), St. Louis Cardinals (2004-2005), Colorado Rockies (2006), and the Washington Nationals (2008). Throughout his ten seasons in the major leagues, King appeared in 593 games and pitched 411 innings with a win-loss record of 20-23 and an ERA of 3.46. King will be joining the Scrappers as their head pitching coach for the 2023 season.

Bryant Nelson played for the Boston Red Sox in 2002 with a batting average of .265, 6 runs, and 9 hits. After 2002, Nelson continuing playing baseball in the minor leagues and independent leagues. In 2016, Nelson hit an Atlantic League milestone when he became a member of the 1,000 Hit Club, joining only two other players in Atlantic League history. Nelson will be joining the Scrappers for the 2023 season as their hitting coach.

Mahoning Valley will also see a familiar face returning to their coaching staff this season, Craig Antush will be returning as assistant pitching coach. Antush has over 20 years' experience in collegiate athletics and was the official scorekeeper and batting practice pitcher for Mahoning Valley for 15 years. This will be Antush's third year as the assistant pitching coach for the Scrappers.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2023 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 1 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 18, 2023

Mahoning Valley Scrappers Announce Coaching Staff for the 2023 Season - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.