Maggie Graham Linda Ullmark Linda Ullmark's First NWSL Goal #nwsl #football #soccer
Published on July 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 12, 2026
- Houston Dash Rally Secures Point in Colorado - Houston Dash
- Denver Summit Earns 2-2 Draw with the Houston Dash - Denver Summit FC
- Reign FC Earns 2-0 Victory over Portland at Lumen Field Sunday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes vs Houston Dash - Denver Summit FC
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