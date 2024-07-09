Madison Night Mares Snag Their First Win Over Mankato Habaneros In Game Two Of The Series Tonight

July 9, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







MADISON, WI - The Madison Night Mares split a doubleheader with the Mankato Habaneros this evening.

In game one, the Night Mares hit the ground running in the first inning. They brought in six total runs, including a run off an RBI single by Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison), a hit-by-pitch on Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College), and an RBI by Brooke Steinhorst (Madison College). However, this inning ended with a bang when Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) hit a three-run home run to center that tallied them up to six to nothing over Mankato.

Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) pitched two more scoreless innings to hold Mankato off. Tia Durst (Lake Land College) earned a run in the bottom of three, followed by an RBI single by Steinhorst that secured two more runs in the fourth.

Mankato was unable to score until the sixth when Paige Zender (Iowa State University) brought in two on a single. Zender then hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh, followed by Sailor Hall (Kirkwood Community College) who hit a home run immediately after Zender's. The final score was 9-6 Night Mares.

In game two of the evening, it was the Habaneros who scored first. Zender came home on a walk. Savannah Teale (Kentucky State University) was then brought in on an RBI single by Amity White (University of South Alabama). Emma Lee (Trine University) then hit a double that scored three. Hall whacked another home run to center in the top of the third.

The Night Mares were able to score their first run in the bottom of the third when Lucey stole second and came in to score the run on Addie Blomberg's sac fly. Joscelyn Bennett (Bryant and Stratton College) of Mankato then scored on an error at second in the fourth.

Lucey then stole second again, tallying up three stolen bases in this game. She managed to score on Kayla Thomas' (Campbell University) RBI single. Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) then cranked a double to score two. She was followed by Durst who hit a three-run home run; her second in two days.

The game ended with Zender knocking a double into left to bring Hall home. Fish then hit an RBI single. The Night Mares were unable to rally in the bottom of the seventh, leaving the score 9-7 Habaneros.

The Night Mares will face the Habaneros again in Mankato on Thursday, July 11th for a doubleheader. Game one will begin at 5:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 9, 2024

Madison Night Mares Snag Their First Win Over Mankato Habaneros In Game Two Of The Series Tonight - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.