Madison Mallards Release 2021 Schedule

Madison, WIS. - The Madison Mallards have announced their game schedule for the 2021 season within the Great Lakes Division of the Northwoods League, in anticipation of returning to play after the 2020 hiatus.

The Mallards plan to open their season with a home game on Monday, May 31st at 5:05pm against the Lakeshore Chinooks. In all the Mallards play 14 home games in May and June, 13 in July, and nine in August. The schedule is highlighted by 11 Friday and Saturday night home games.

The Mallards will host a scheduled double-header on Wednesday, July 14th against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Game one will start at 12:05pm, with game two at 6:35pm. This double header will be two separate gates, with a different ticket required for each game.

The Mallards will host a four-game homestand over the Fourth of July weekend, launching festivities on Friday, July 2nd and finishing with a Day Game on Monday, July 5th.

Mallards group and season ticket packages will be on sale at a later date. If there are any questions regarding the 2021 Schedule, email [email protected]

