Madison Mallards Name Samantha Rubin as General Manager

August 30, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







The Madison Mallards have named their former Assistant General Manager, Samantha Rubin, as the fourth General Manager in the team's history. Rubin will also serve as the first female General Manager in Mallards history.

The Florida native spent her first season with the Mallards learning the team's history while connecting with the community and fan base.

"My lifelong dream has been to be a General Manager of a baseball team. To fulfill that dream at 25-years-old with the gold-standard franchise that is the Mallards, that's not something I take lightly. I'm also incredibly honored to serve as the first female General Manager in team history. Women are rising in the sports industry, and to be a part of that movement is an honor."

With the new role comes new responsibilities. In 2022, Rubin directed the team's marketing and corporate advertising departments. Going forward, she will oversee all day to day operations, ensuring the Mallards continue to grow both on and off the field in the 2023 season.

"We couldn't be more excited than to promote Sam to become the GM of the Mallards. She has excelled at connecting with the entire Mallards family in just 9 months here and I'm confident that those connections will continue to grow and that great things will happen around the club during her tenure in this position. The Mallards are committed to being a vibrant part of our community and Sam will continue to strengthen that bond." said Big Top Sports + Entertainment President Vern Stenman.

In Rubin's free time, she enjoys working out, traveling, hanging out with her dogs Stella and Slugger, and walking through beautiful Downtown Madison.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.