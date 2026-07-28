MAD V CHA 7.29 Match Preview

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

After picking up another three points at home in a 3-1 thriller against FC Naples, Forward Madison FC returns to Breese Stevens Field to take on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. With the win, Forward Madison sits as one of three teams in the league to remain unbeaten at home. As the 'Mingos prepare for the midweek matchup, they look to continue the momentum from their seven-game unbeaten streak and claim another three points at home.

LAST MATCH RECAP - MAD v NAP

MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC continued its strong run at Breese Stevens Field after delivering a 3-1 finish Saturday night against FC Naples to extend the club's unbeaten streak to seven matches.

The 'Mingos found themselves in the defensive third on multiple occasions in the match's opening minutes, but it didn't last long. Forward Hakim Karamoko generated early chances for the 'Mingos on offense, finding a close call in the ninth minute that rattled off the post. Forward Madison remained eager to grab one early as Geni Kanyane tested the Naples backline from distance, showcasing the hosts' eagerness to grab one early.

After a collection of close calls on net, Karamoko found the breakthrough off a well-placed header to test the Naples backline and collect his second goal in league play. The visitors worked to find a quick response, but defender Kevin Carmichael came up with a huge stop in the half's final minutes to hold the lead, 1-0, heading into the break.

The 'Mingos looked to double the lead early in the second half when a cross from Kanyane met Karamoko in the box, but he was unable to convert. The second breakthrough came in the 74th minute when a pass from Ryan Carmichael found Joshua Bolma, who stayed persistent at the net to double the hosts' advantage.

Naples collected its first goal of the night off a penalty, but Madison continued to fight back in stoppage time, earning a free kick outside of the box. Ryan Carmichael capitalized off the set piece, curling the ball into the net to seal a 3-1 victory and keep the 'Mingos unbeaten since June.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC:

Seven Straight: The Mingos' hard-earned weekend win gifted them another three points and extended their unbeaten streak to seven. They've yet to lose a match since early June, and will look to keep up that form heading into the latter half of the season to remain in striking distance of the league's top teams.

Strength in Numbers: With three goals from three different players on Saturday, Forward Madison continues to showcase its versatility on the attack. The tallies came from two forwards, Hakim Karamoko and Ryan Carmichael, and a midfielder, Joshua Bolma. With plenty of playmakers across the front and backlines, the Mingos will look to continue capitalizing on their scoring versatility in Wednesday's matchup.

New York or Nowhere: New York native Hakim Karamoko has made an immediate impact on the Mingo frontline since joining in late May. The forward started in Saturday's matchup and was the source of a lot of early chances before tallying the first goal of the match.

SNAPSHOT: MAD v CHA

Wednesday, July 29

7:00 PM CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

Get Tickets Here

USL League One Record

MAD: 9-4-2

CHA: 9-5-1







United Soccer League One Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.