Macuare Marvelous as Hooks Shut out Hounds

CORPUS CHRISTI - Young right-hander Angel Macuare fired 6.0 one-hit innings as the Hooks shut out the Midland RockHounds, 1-0, Saturday at Whataburger Field.

The 21-year-old Macuare mowed through the Midland lineup, striking out six and walking three. After walking two batters in the first inning, Macuare and the Hooks bullpen didn't allow another runner to reach second base.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning when, with two outs, Grae Kessinger popped a ball to shallow center field that landed for a double. On the next pitch, Corey Julks lined a double to left for the lone run of the ballgame.

Jack Cushing matched Macuare's 6.0 innings, allowing the run on five hits with six punch outs.

Jonathan Sprinkle threw 2.0 scoreless frames and Felipe Tejada worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Sunday marks the Hooks' home finale at Whataburger Field as the season winds down. All fans in attendance for the 5:05 p.m. start will receive a mystery giveaway item, and a live auction will be held for game-worn Raspas jerseys.

