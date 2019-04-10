Macon's Lisa Connelly Named SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

April 10, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Wednesday that Lisa Connelly of the Macon Mayhem is the recipient of the 2018-2019 SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.

The winner was determined by a vote of the league's athletic trainers and equipment managers.

Currently in her first season with the Mayhem, Lisa graduated from Valdosta State University in 2015 and got her graduate degree from the University of North Dakota in 2017. Before joining the Mayhem, Lisa previously worked in collegiate softball and high school football. While in college, she ran cross-country and still participates in marathons today.

