Macon's Caleb Cameron Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

February 18, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Caleb Cameron of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for February 10-16.

Cameron scored four goals, including two overtime game-winners, and added an assist in leading the Mayhem to a road sweep of Pensacola as Macon moved into a tie for the final playoff spot.

On Friday, the Sundridge, ON native assisted on Macon's tying goal with four minutes remaining in regulation before scoring the game-winner 1:46 into overtime as the Mayhem rallied from a 2-1 deficit to down the Ice Flyers 3-2. The following night, after scoring a pair of goals in the second period, Cameron completed his second hat trick as a member of the Mayhem by scoring with 51 seconds remaining in overtime to secure a 4-3 win over Pensacola.

Now in his third season with Macon, Cameron is currently riding a six-game point streak (5g, 4a). Before turning pro, Cameron played four years at the Rochester Institute of Technology where he helped the Tigers capture three consecutive NCAA (Atlantic Hockey Association) championships. Cameron also earned Atlantic Hockey All- Academic Team honors his senior season, majoring in Environmental Science.

Also nominated: Kasey Kulczyski, Birmingham (3 gp, 1g, 3a), Derek Sutliffe, Evansville (3 gp, 1g), Max Cook, Fayetteville (3 gp, 1g, 3a, +4), Max Milosek, Huntsville (2-0-0, 1.50 gaa, .941 save%, shutout), Stefan Brucato, Knoxville (3 gp, 2g, 4a, +4), Jesse Kessler, Pensacola (2 gp, 2a), Jordan Carvalho, Peoria (3 gp, 3a, +4), Kyle Moore, Quad City (2 gp, 1g, 1a, gwg) and Marcus Ortiz, Roanoke (3 gp, 2g, 1a)

