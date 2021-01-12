Macon's Brian Bowen Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

January 12, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Brian Bowen of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for Janu- ary 4-10.

On Friday, Bowen led the Mayhem to their second win, recording the first hat trick of the 2020-2021 season, adding an assist and finishing +3 as Macon doubled-up Knoxville 6-3.

The Littleton, MA native scored in each of the first two periods before adding an empty-net goal late in the third to clinch the victory for Macon.

Bowen, who signed with Macon after the Fayetteville Marksmen were forced to sit out the 2020-2021 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, led the SPHL with 30 goals in 46 games last year, while finishing second in the scoring race with 58 points. Bowen also ranked second in game-winning goals (five), plus-minus (+27) and shots on goal (199).

Also nominated: Taylor Pryce, Birmingham (1 gp, 2g), Stefan Brucato, Knoxville (1 gp, 2a) and Garrett Milan, Pensacola (1 gp, 1g).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.