Macon Collects 200th Win After Erupting in the Third

January 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem welcomed in the Quad City Storm for the first time this season on the Mayhem's first-ever MLK Day game. With Macon chasing Quad City for the final playoff spot, this game could essentially be a four-point swing either way.

Quad City's Dillon Fournier would strike first with a nice spin-o-rama into the high slot to then score. A few minutes later, Macon's Rhett Kingston would answer after he powered a shot by Bailey Brkin after the faceoff win by Billy Jerry. The Storm would recapture the lead off a powerplay goal from Patriks Marcinkevics, who one-timed a shot for the first pro goal of his career. Macon would come firing back in the latter part of the opening period. Alex Laplante would get Alex Cohen's rebounded shot from the boards and backhand one to even the contest. Alex Laplante would then attack with a wraparound chance; Derek Contessa would be right there to hammer home the rebound to grab Macon a 3-2 lead at the first intermission.

The Mayhem would do an excellent job opening the second period as they killed off a Quad City powerplay. Cole Golka would score for the Storm to retie the game. Macon would be unable to answer on the powerplay after two cracks at it. Late in the period, a puck would squeak by the Mayhem at the blue line, and Marcinkevics would pot it home on the one-on-none breakaway to make it 4-3 Storm at the break.

Macon would erupt in the third period. Brad Jenion would find Alex Laplante with a nice outlet pass; Laplante would snap a shot by Brkin to even the contest back up. Later in the period, Alex Cohen would find Derek Contessa who would deke around Brkin to grab the eventual game winner. Macon's defense would put the clamps on the rest of the way. Michael McChesney would pocket an empty netter to secure all two points for the Mayhem this afternoon.

Derek Contessa would finish with two goals and an assist. Alex Laplante would tally two goals and two assists. Alex Cohen would wrap up his night with three assists as well. Macon's goaltender Sean Kuhn stopped 29/33 to lock down a 6-4 Mayhem win.

The win would be Macon's 200th regular season win since the franchise moved to Macon.

The Mayhem will travel to Roanoke on Thursday before welcoming the Railyard Dawgs to the Macon Coliseum this upcoming Friday for Happy Gilmore Night.

