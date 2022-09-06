Macon Adds Mollot-Hill Between the Pipes

September 6, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, Ga - Nick Niedert signs goalie Gabe Mollot-Hill to the training camp roster for 2022-23.

The rookie netminder played 4 years with the Providence Friars (NCAA) before being rostered by the Belleville Senators and Laval Rockets in the American Hockey League in 2021-22.

Mollot-Hill gained experience at the professional level while attending NHL camps with San Jose Sharks in 2017 and Montreal Canadiens in 2018 and 2019.

"I am excited to bring Gabe in this season for the Mayhem," said Macon head coach Nick Niedert. "At 6'4 and 200lbs, he fits in perfectly with the system we are building here."

The Macon Mayhem open the 2022-23 season at home in Macon Coliseum against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, October 21. More information can be found at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.